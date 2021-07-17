Seaport Res Ptn Comments on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.25). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.97) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

