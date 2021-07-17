Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baidu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.06. Baidu has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $8,833,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 148.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $22,835,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

