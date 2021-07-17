PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading 4.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.80. Approximately 13,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,330,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Specifically, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $89,418.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,322 shares of company stock worth $5,164,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PUBM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 68.91.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.