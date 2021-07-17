Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.31 ($79.19).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €56.42 ($66.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €55.78. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

