Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €120.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €99.57 ($117.14).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW stock opened at €85.50 ($100.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.