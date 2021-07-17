Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.75 ($6.76).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1 year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.27.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.