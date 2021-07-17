Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €150.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €154.65 ($181.94).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €121.85 ($143.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is €111.72. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

