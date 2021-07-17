L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $100.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 228,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,580,149 shares.The stock last traded at $74.99 and had previously closed at $75.12.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter worth $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 687.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after buying an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

