ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $109.01 and last traded at $108.75, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.34.

Specifically, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $949,792 and have sold 22,900 shares valued at $2,263,980. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.80.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

