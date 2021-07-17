The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Down 4% on Insider Selling

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $86.45 and last traded at $86.45. 4,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 408,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.09.

Specifically, Director Marla Malcolm Beck sold 1,067 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $103,733.74. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,011 shares of company stock worth $3,337,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

