Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 19th

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) are set to reverse split on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:AHT opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $405,846.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 360,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

