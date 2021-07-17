Ternium (NYSE:TX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ternium traded as high as $44.38 and last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 3104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TX. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Ternium alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ternium by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 69.54%.

Ternium Company Profile (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.