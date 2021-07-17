UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €150.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SU. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €142.58 ($167.75).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €134.20 ($157.88) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €132.22. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

