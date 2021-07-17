Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.65 ($14.88).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

