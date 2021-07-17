Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) versus CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Critical Survey

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

CNA Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CNA Financial and Maiden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial $10.81 billion 1.12 $690.00 million $2.70 16.48 Maiden $184.12 million 1.55 $41.76 million N/A N/A

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of CNA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CNA Financial and Maiden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial 1 0 1 0 2.00 Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00

CNA Financial presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Maiden has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.76%. Given CNA Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CNA Financial is more favorable than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares CNA Financial and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial 9.34% 7.35% 1.41% Maiden 19.50% -8.00% -0.32%

Summary

CNA Financial beats Maiden on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. It also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term care policies. In addition, the company offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures, such as property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. It markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

