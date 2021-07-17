Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WFC. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.