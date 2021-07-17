Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,400

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,780 ($36.32) to GBX 2,810 ($36.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,388.57 ($31.21).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,218 ($28.98) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,166.49. The company has a market cap of £112.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.