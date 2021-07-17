Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HWDN. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 809.86 ($10.58).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 870.20 ($11.37) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 892.80 ($11.66). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 35.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 808.37.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

