Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $812.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

