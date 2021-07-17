Select Energy Services’ (WTTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

WTTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $571.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.83. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

