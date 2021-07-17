Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of COIHY opened at $54.55 on Friday. Croda International has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.6092 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.