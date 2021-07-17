Paycor HCM, Inc. Prices IPO at $18.00-$21.00 Per Share (PYCR)

Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) is planning to raise $361 million in an IPO on Wednesday, July 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 18,500,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Paycor HCM, Inc. generated $338.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $66.4 million. The company has a market cap of $3.3 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Barid, Cowen, JMP Securities, Needham & Co., Raymond James, Stifel, Truist Securities, Fifth Third Securities and Roberts & Ryan were co-managers.

Paycor HCM, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Paycor is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of human capital management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Our unified cloud-native platform is built to empower business leaders by producing actionable real-time insights to drive workforce optimization. Our comprehensive suite of solutions enables organizations to streamline human capital management (“HCM”) and payroll workflows and achieve regulatory compliance while serving as the single secure system of record for all employee data. Our customers range in size from businesses with just one to nine employees up to companies with 250 to 1,000 or more employees. **Over 28,000 customers across all 50 states trust Paycor to help their leaders develop winning teams. Our customers include the Detroit Zoo, Pure Dental Brands, Seaway Plastics Engineering, Two Men and a Truck, Wendy’s and the YMCA. People management has evolved significantly over the last 30 years from an administrative payroll-centric cost center to a highly strategic function focused on talent management and employee engagement. To be competitive in today’s environment, organizations are increasingly reliant on this function as they seek to leverage people analytics to identify trends and track performance across their workforce. *Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021. “.

Paycor HCM, Inc. was founded in 1990 and has 1945 employees. The company is located at 4811 Montgomery Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45212 and can be reached via phone at (800) 381-0053 or on the web at http://www.paycor.com/.

