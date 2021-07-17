Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $198.65 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $202.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.552 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

