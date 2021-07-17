West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 405,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,242.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,032.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,428 shares of company stock worth $129,043. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,455,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

