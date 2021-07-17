Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Boosted by Boenning Scattergood

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.98. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

