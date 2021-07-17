Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Funko in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a market cap of $883.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.