KeyCorp Comments on ITT Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ITT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ITT. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. ITT has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after buying an additional 371,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after buying an additional 280,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $21,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

