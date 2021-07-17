Prologis (PLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PLD opened at $127.28 on Friday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $128.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.77. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

