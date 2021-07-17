NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for NeoGenomics in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

NEO opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -542.13 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

