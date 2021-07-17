Insider Buying: Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.57) per share, for a total transaction of £131,200 ($171,413.64).

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 646.50 ($8.45) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 771.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10. Energean plc has a 1-year low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Get Energean alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on shares of Energean in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.