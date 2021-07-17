Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND) Insider Sells £18,849.90 in Stock

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND) insider Richard Steele sold 9,921 shares of Mind Gym stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £18,849.90 ($24,627.52).

LON:MIND opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. The stock has a market cap of £189.60 million and a PE ratio of -950.00. Mind Gym plc has a 1-year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Mind Gym from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

