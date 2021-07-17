Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Superior Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CVE SGI opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$86.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.75.

In related news, insider Northern Star Resources Limited sold 6,300,000 shares of Superior Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$3,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,046,261 shares in the company, valued at C$7,589,144.43.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

