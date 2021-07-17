KeyCorp Weighs in on Ryerson Holding Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ryerson in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE RYI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $548.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

