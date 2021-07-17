Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Christopher Mills Buys 625,000 Shares

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) insider Christopher Mills bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £350,000 ($457,277.24).

Shares of FEN opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.83 million and a P/E ratio of 44.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.46. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 62 ($0.81).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 1.04 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

