Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $391,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.60. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

