Ycash (YEC) Trading Up 26.9% This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $10,611.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00296510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00118390 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00159394 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002032 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,357,656 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

