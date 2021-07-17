Abyss (ABYSS) Reaches Market Cap of $5.68 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $191,261.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.35 or 0.00804788 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

