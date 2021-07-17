Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.60. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 63,755 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMBBY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

