SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.12. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 543,497 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at $538,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

