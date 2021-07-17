InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,400 shares, an increase of 177.9% from the June 15th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIPZF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

IIPZF stock remained flat at $$12.99 on Friday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.27.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.