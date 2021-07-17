Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Rises By 154.9%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 154.9% from the June 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 1,089,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10. GrowLife has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.20.

Get GrowLife alerts:

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc through its subsidiaries, distributes and sells cannabis products. The company offers its products through its e-commerce distribution channels comprising shopgrowlife.com, growlifeinc.com, and greners.com, as well as through its direct sales force. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.