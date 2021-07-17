Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of HTHIY traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,006. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $124.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

