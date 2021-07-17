Emera (TSE:EMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$58.13. Emera shares last traded at C$58.07, with a volume of 1,701,577 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.77. The stock has a market cap of C$14.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1035668 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

