Xuez (XUEZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $67,203.90

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a total market cap of $67,203.90 and approximately $33,604.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,094,991 coins and its circulating supply is 4,128,558 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

