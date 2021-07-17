Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Covanta stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,308,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.38 and a beta of 1.39. Covanta has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covanta will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Covanta by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Covanta by 197.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the first quarter worth $139,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in Covanta in the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Covanta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

