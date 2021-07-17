Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $80,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

ARLO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.