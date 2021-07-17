TENT Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. TENT has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $60,348.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00296586 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00118028 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00159389 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002025 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,057,580 coins and its circulating supply is 36,980,488 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

