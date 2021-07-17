Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

NYSE JHG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

