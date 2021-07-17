FLETA (FLETA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. FLETA has a market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.05 or 0.00798549 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

