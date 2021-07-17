Quiztok Hits Market Capitalization of $15.24 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $15.24 million and approximately $534,346.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,241,240,974 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

